Brinker International (EAT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2026 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

2/4/2026 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/31/2026 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2026 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $187.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

1/20/2026 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $176.00 to $187.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $166.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $144.00.

12/29/2025 – Brinker International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Brinker International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Brinker International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,054,740. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,679,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,304. This represents a 56.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,231 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,979. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

