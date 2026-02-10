InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 21000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Lithic Resources Ltd. and changed its name to InZinc Mining Ltd. in February 2014. InZinc Mining Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

