Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV):

2/3/2026 – Plus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Plus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.00.

1/22/2026 – Plus Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – Plus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at D. Boral Capital from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Plus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Plus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

