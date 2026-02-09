JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $53.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Zacks Research raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Silgan Stock Performance

Silgan stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 594,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,808. Silgan has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 94.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth $264,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

