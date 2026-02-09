Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,895,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 3,349,794 shares.The stock last traded at $57.7060 and had previously closed at $57.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rapt Therapeutics from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Clear Str cut shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Rapt Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.23. Analysts forecast that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapt Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Rapt Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,370,000. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rapt Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Rapt Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapt Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $188,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and allergic diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Diego, California, RAPT applies tissue-selective immunology to design small molecule and biologic candidates that modulate immune cell trafficking and tissue-resident pathways. The company’s research platform enables the identification of targets that drive tissue inflammation with the goal of achieving improved efficacy and safety profiles over current therapies.

The company’s lead asset, RPT193, is an orally available antagonist of the CC chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), currently in clinical development for atopic dermatitis and allergic asthma.

