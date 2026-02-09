Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Trading 13.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ajinomoto Co. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) rose 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 12,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 65,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc is a Tokyo-based multinational food and chemical company best known for commercializing monosodium glutamate (MSG) after Professor Kikunae Ikeda identified the flavor enhancer associated with umami in the early 20th century; the company was founded in 1909. Over more than a century it has grown from its seasoning roots into a diversified group that develops, manufactures and markets food products, seasonings and ingredient solutions for both retail and foodservice customers.

Today Ajinomoto’s activities span prepared and frozen foods, retail seasonings and condiments, and a broad range of amino acid-based products and specialty chemicals.

