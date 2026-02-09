Insider Selling: PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells 157,200 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 157,200 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $5,448,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,426,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,915,488.68. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 303,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $10,799,984.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $16,833,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $6,770,000.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,007,600.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 35,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,192,450.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,351,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 9,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $296,190.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 260,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $8,624,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 106,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,575,380.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,615,500.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,571. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7,210.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 619,622 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 3,354.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

