Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ares Capital (ARCC)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/9/2026 – Ares Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc..
- 2/9/2026 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2026 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/5/2026 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Ares Capital had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Ares Capital had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Ares Capital had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Ares Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.
Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.
