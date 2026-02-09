Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ares Capital (ARCC)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2026 – Ares Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc..

2/9/2026 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2026 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Ares Capital had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Ares Capital had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Ares Capital had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm’s flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

