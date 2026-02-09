ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 15,423 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,423 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.31 per share, with a total value of $991,853.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,625,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,772,689.50. This represents a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

On Friday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,796 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,114.36.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,788 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $451,062.60.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,333 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,944.62.

On Monday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,466 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.27 per share, for a total transaction of $544,109.82.

On Friday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,708 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.56 per share, with a total value of $1,423,176.48.

On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,075 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,273,624.25.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,165 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.32 per share, with a total value of $4,305,667.80.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,730 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.15 per share, for a total transaction of $272,849.50.

On Monday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,400 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,723 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.08 per share, with a total value of $246,015.84.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.78. 111,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $78.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASA

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.