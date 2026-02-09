First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) EVP Jane Grebenc Sells 18,598 Shares

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) EVP Jane Grebenc sold 18,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $350,572.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,678.75. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $18.65. 560,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.81. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.
First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $137.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.
About First Commonwealth Financial
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.
First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.
