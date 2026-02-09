First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) EVP Jane Grebenc Sells 18,598 Shares

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) EVP Jane Grebenc sold 18,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $350,572.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,678.75. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $18.65. 560,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.81. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $137.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.