Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Time to Buy?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.1780. Approximately 9,760,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 30,785,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cipher Mining from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $27.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -93.11 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In other Cipher Mining news, Director James E. Newsome sold 21,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $349,790.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 172,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,046.76. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 35,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $631,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,512,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,864,557.44. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 271,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 996.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,994 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $19,070,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 298,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 524,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.