Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Acquires $250,920.00 in Stock

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Fitzsimmons bought 12,750 shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $250,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,809.44. This trade represents a 12.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Monro Muffler Brake Stock Performance

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 609,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $631.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Monro Muffler Brake had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.The firm had revenue of $293.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Monro Muffler Brake Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro Muffler Brake

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio is -238.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 181.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro Muffler Brake during the second quarter worth $221,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake in the third quarter valued at $226,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 139.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monro Muffler Brake from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) is a leading provider of undercar repair and maintenance services for light vehicles in the United States. The company’s core offerings include brake systems, exhaust systems, steering and suspension repairs, tire sales and service, oil and lube changes, wheel alignment, multi-point inspections, and state vehicle inspections. Monro serves both retail customers and fleet accounts, focusing on fast, reliable service and preventive maintenance to help extend vehicle life and safety.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro was originally founded in 1957 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

