Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. 774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.

Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.

