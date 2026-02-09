Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 212,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,057,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Robert Half from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Robert Half in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.50.

Robert Half Trading Down 7.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Robert Half by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 498.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 91.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

