Insider Selling: Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Golden sold 700 shares of Hanover Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $16,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 195,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,448.80. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Golden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, February 5th, Robert Golden sold 500 shares of Hanover Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $11,750.00.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

HNVR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $167.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.04.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hanover Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HNVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNVR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Hanover Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hanover Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Read Our Latest Report on HNVR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNVR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 219.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Hanover Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 3,744.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Hanover National Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Syracuse, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services, with an emphasis on relationship-driven client support and community engagement.

Key offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial and consumer lending solutions. The bank also offers treasury management services, residential mortgage origination, and investment advisory services to meet the diverse needs of individuals, small businesses, and municipalities within its market area.

Operating primarily in Central and Upstate New York, Hanover Bancorp maintains a network of branches and loan production offices designed to serve local communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.