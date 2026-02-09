JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 25,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,741,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,199,084.56. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $1,491,500.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 1.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in JFrog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

