e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 8.2% on Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $100.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $74.10 and last traded at $75.3890. Approximately 879,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,050,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.09.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.76.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.