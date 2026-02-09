e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 8.2% on Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $100.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $74.10 and last traded at $75.3890. Approximately 879,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,050,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.09.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.76.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

