Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.17 and last traded at $31.4350. 173,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 564,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ziff Davis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $363.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Ziff Davis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis’s flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

