David Foskett Sells 266 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $63,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,098. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.0%

ADP stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.62. 3,246,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,269. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.93 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6,424.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 70,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,109,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,184,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

