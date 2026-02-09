Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.50 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.88. 2,714,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,114. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $68.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.