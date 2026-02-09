Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 879 shares.The stock last traded at $17.40 and had previously closed at $17.3750.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.
In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.
