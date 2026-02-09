Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 438% from the previous session’s volume of 293 shares.The stock last traded at $135.3690 and had previously closed at $165.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 19.7%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.64 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd is an Israeli publicly traded holding company specializing in the software and information technology sectors. Founded in 1985 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FORTY, the company focuses on acquiring, investing in and developing independent software firms. Its core mission is to foster innovation in enterprise software, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions.

The company’s principal activities center on holding controlling and significant equity stakes in several market-leading software enterprises.

Featured Stories

