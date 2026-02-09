BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 381,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 236,468 shares.The stock last traded at $42.47 and had previously closed at $42.48.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1387 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Wilian Securities LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

