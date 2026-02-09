BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 381,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 236,468 shares.The stock last traded at $42.47 and had previously closed at $42.48.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1387 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF
The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
