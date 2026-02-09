Trinity Bank NA (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Bank NA (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Trinity Bank NA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYBT remained flat at $96.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94. Trinity Bank NA has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.02.
Trinity Bank NA Company Profile
