Trinity Bank NA (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Bank NA (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYBT remained flat at $96.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94. Trinity Bank NA has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.02.

Trinity Bank NA Company Profile

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit. The company also offers cash management, internet and mobile banking, remote capture, CD ROM delivery, foreign and domestic wire transfer, and bill pay services, as well as ATM or Visa check cards, merchant cards, and debit cards.

