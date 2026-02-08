Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to post earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $5.1521 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%.Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BDX stock opened at $210.45 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $235.34. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,463 shares of company stock worth $501,530. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,290,000 after buying an additional 5,174,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,872,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,596,496,000 after acquiring an additional 459,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,751,000 after acquiring an additional 446,676 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $69,934,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 53.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after acquiring an additional 361,642 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.36.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

