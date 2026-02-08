Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $2.9217 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.
Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7%
Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.33.
About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.
The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.
