Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $2.9217 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,011,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,553,000 after buying an additional 80,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 803,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after buying an additional 262,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,889,000 after buying an additional 173,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 458,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,547,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

View Our Latest Report on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.