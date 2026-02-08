ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ATS from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.60.

ATS Stock Performance

ATS opened at C$40.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 214.68 and a beta of 0.67. ATS has a one year low of C$29.81 and a one year high of C$44.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.39.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of C$760.65 million during the quarter.

About ATS

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

