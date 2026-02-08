Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAP. Northcoast Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $48.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cfra Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.98.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 4.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $390,762.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,415. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,394,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,322,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,694,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after purchasing an additional 306,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,857,000 after purchasing an additional 286,148 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,519,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,867,000 after purchasing an additional 461,761 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.