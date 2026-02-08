Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Santander upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PPC opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a leading poultry producer in the United States and Mexico and a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS SA Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, and Pittsburg, Texas, the company specializes in the production, processing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products. Pilgrim’s Pride serves a diverse customer base that includes retail grocery chains, foodservice distributors and restaurant operators across North America and in select international markets.

The company’s vertically integrated operations encompass breeding, hatching, feed milling, processing plants and cold storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.