KeyCorp Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $98.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.61.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.82. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Q4 results beat estimates — Crown Castle topped AFFO/FFO and revenue consensus (FFO $1.12 vs. $1.07 estimate) and flagged stronger services revenue growth, which supports near‑term cash flow expectations.

Earnings and revenue surprises reinforced by multiple outlets reporting beats — these beats likely underpin buying interest and justify the stock strength despite other headwinds.

Management commentary and investor presentation are available (earnings call transcript & slides); investors should review guidance details and management's outlook for EBITDA, capital allocation and DISH exposure to assess longer‑term impact.

Banks and analysts broadly trimmed price targets this week (examples: Citi to $106 from $110, Goldman to $95 from $105, HSBC to $88.40 from $107, BMO to $91), and several firms moved ratings toward neutral/hold — these cuts signal reduced near‑term upside in street models and are pressuring sentiment.

Management issued softer EBITDA guidance and announced job cuts; media noted the stock dipped on that news — weaker guidance increases execution risk and could limit multiple expansion.

External tenant risk remains (reports discuss DISH-related uncertainty/default risk affecting tower demand), a macro/regulatory or tenant‑specific shock could weigh on occupancy and cash flow.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

