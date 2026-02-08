Contrasting Masco (NYSE:MAS) & Knife River (NYSE:KNF)

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) and Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Knife River and Masco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 4 6 0 2.60 Masco 0 11 7 0 2.39

Knife River presently has a consensus price target of $95.71, indicating a potential upside of 19.64%. Masco has a consensus price target of $73.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Knife River is more favorable than Masco.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Knife River has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masco has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Knife River and Masco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.90 billion 1.56 $201.68 million $2.61 30.65 Masco $7.83 billion 1.94 $822.00 million $3.90 18.72

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than Knife River. Masco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knife River, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Knife River shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Masco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Knife River shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Masco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and Masco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River 4.87% 9.97% 4.41% Masco 10.89% 1,317.38% 16.47%

Summary

Masco beats Knife River on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete. It also provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. In addition, the company sells cement, merchandise, and other building materials and related services. The company sells its construction materials to public and private-sector customers, including federal, state, and municipal governments, as well as industrial, commercial and residential developers, and other private parties; and provides its contracting services to public-sector customers for the development and servicing of highways, local roads, bridges, and other public-infrastructure projects. Knife River Corporation was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products. This segment provides its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, KRAUS, EASY DRAIN, STEAMIST, ELITESTEAM, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories; cabinet and door hardware, functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, closet organization systems, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, mirrors, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment provides its products under the BEHR, KILZ, WHIZZ, Elder & Jenks, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÉLAN brands. It sells its products to the plumbing, heating, and hardware wholesalers; home centers and online retailers; hardware stores; electrical and landscape distributors; lighting showrooms; building supply outlets; and other mass merchandisers. Masco Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

