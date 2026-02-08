Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AUNA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Auna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Auna from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Auna Stock Performance

NYSE AUNA opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Auna has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Auna had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $322.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Auna will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Auna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Auna during the second quarter worth $62,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Auna by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,558,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,673 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Auna during the second quarter valued at $264,000.

Auna Company Profile

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna’s organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

