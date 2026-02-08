Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE VSH opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $800.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,617,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,378 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,813,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $84,496,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,180,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 178,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.