FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target Raised to C$217.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$211.00 to C$217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.00.
FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 7.5161189 earnings per share for the current year.
FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.
