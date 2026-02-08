FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target Raised to C$217.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$211.00 to C$217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.00.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$219.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$215.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$241.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54. The firm has a market cap of C$10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.78. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$203.88 and a 52 week high of C$290.34.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 7.5161189 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

