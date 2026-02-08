Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $357.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $279.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.46.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total value of $202,512.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,224 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,524.48. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,067,686 shares of company stock worth $105,352,291. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

