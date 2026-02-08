Head to Head Contrast: CAPITA (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) and CAPITA (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CorVel and CAPITA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CorVel alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 11.23% 30.15% 17.62% CAPITA N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CorVel has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPITA has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

51.4% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of CorVel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CorVel and CAPITA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $895.59 million 2.79 $95.17 million $2.04 23.86 CAPITA $3.09 billion 0.14 $98.01 million N/A N/A

CAPITA has higher revenue and earnings than CorVel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CorVel and CAPITA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel 0 1 0 0 2.00 CAPITA 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

CorVel beats CAPITA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions. In addition, it provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company offers solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About CAPITA

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection and debt management, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; learning and development services; education service and local education authority software; solutions for central and local government services; and business process services. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data solutions; finance software, automation, and management information systems solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT solutions; and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, retail, retail banking, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.