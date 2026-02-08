Financial Analysis: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) versus InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and InspireMD”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $319,000.00 0.00 -$12.87 million ($14.69) N/A InspireMD $7.78 million 9.48 -$19.92 million ($0.84) -2.07

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

20.1% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Motus GI and InspireMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 0 0 0.00 InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00

InspireMD has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.36%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Motus GI.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI N/A N/A N/A InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68%

Risk & Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InspireMD beats Motus GI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

