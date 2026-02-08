Corebridge Financial (CRBG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect Corebridge Financial to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $5.0242 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,738,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 16,388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,525,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after buying an additional 1,515,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after buying an additional 905,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,884,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,403,000 after acquiring an additional 864,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 199.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,083,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after acquiring an additional 721,494 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore cut their target price on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

