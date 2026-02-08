Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Gerdes Energy Research boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$72.79.

SU opened at C$73.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.59 and a twelve month high of C$75.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.63%.

In other news, insider Kristopher Peter Smith sold 112,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.74, for a total value of C$6,951,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,993,278.68. This represents a 69.90% decrease in their position. Also, insider Troy Ward Little sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.61, for a total transaction of C$545,395.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,675 shares of company stock worth $10,208,871. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Suncor beat Q4 expectations and reported record quarterly production despite weak oil prices — supports near‑term cash flow and demonstrates operational resilience. Read More. Read More.

Suncor beat Q4 expectations and reported record quarterly production despite weak oil prices — supports near‑term cash flow and demonstrates operational resilience. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised targets/ratings — notably Desjardins, BMO, National Bank and others lifted targets into the C$75–85 range (Desjardins and BMO to C$85, Raymond James to C$76, RBC to C$75). These upgrades and higher targets drive buy‑side momentum and helped push the shares to a one‑year high. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Multiple brokerages raised targets/ratings — notably Desjardins, BMO, National Bank and others lifted targets into the C$75–85 range (Desjardins and BMO to C$85, Raymond James to C$76, RBC to C$75). These upgrades and higher targets drive buy‑side momentum and helped push the shares to a one‑year high. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TD Securities commentary flagged upside potential for the shares — supportive for sentiment but dependent on oil-price and production execution. Read More.

TD Securities commentary flagged upside potential for the shares — supportive for sentiment but dependent on oil-price and production execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: ATB Capital left a lower relative view (price target C$71, “sector perform”), implying limited near‑term upside versus peers — a cautionary datapoint amid the upbeat upgrades. Read More.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

