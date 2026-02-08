Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

TLX opened at $7.10 on Friday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

