WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

WSC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

WSC stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. WillScot has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $39.12.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WillScot will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,126,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 71.7% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,730,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,298,000 after buying an additional 3,645,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 4,964.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,631,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 1,598,863 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,338,000 after buying an additional 1,237,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter worth $17,651,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

