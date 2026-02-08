Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Centene and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Centene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $66.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

