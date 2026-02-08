Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Agricultural Mortgage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $171.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $212.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 39.0% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM), commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company’s principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

