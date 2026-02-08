Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $104.55 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIOX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.

Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.

