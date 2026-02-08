Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $104.55 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BIOX stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.
Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.
