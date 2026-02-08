Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $379.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPAY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corpay from $380.00 to $369.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 168,603.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,772 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Corpay by 4,657.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,044,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corpay in the second quarter worth $266,246,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the third quarter worth $106,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,851,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Corpay reported Q4 EPS of $6.04 and revenue of ~$1.25B, topping consensus and showing ~20.7% revenue growth year-over-year; earnings strength and margin expansion were cited on the call. Corpay’s Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Big-bank upgrades — JPMorgan raised its price target to $390 and keeps an overweight stance, signaling confidence in the company’s growth trajectory and upside potential. Corpay Price Target Raised to $390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lift — Morgan Stanley also bumped its target to $390 and maintains an overweight rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst tone. Corpay price target raised by Morgan Stanley
- Positive Sentiment: Portfolio focus — Corpay agreed to sell PayByPhone (non-core vehicle payments asset), underscoring a strategic shift toward higher-growth corporate payments and cleaner portfolio mix. Investors view the move as sharpening the company’s corporate-payments focus. Corpay Refines Portfolio As PayByPhone Sale Highlights Corporate Payments Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum — Coverage pieces and a deep-dive note highlight acquisitions and corporate-payments growth as drivers of positive momentum and re-rating potential. CPAY Q4 Deep Dive: Acquisitions and Corporate Payments Drive Positive Momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Investor theses — Independent bullish commentary argues Corpay is underappreciated as a payments infrastructure business rather than a commodity payments provider, supporting a longer-term upside case. Corpay, Inc. (CPAY): A Bull Case Theory
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC raised its target to $363 with a sector-perform rating — another upward revision but less bullish than the $390 targets, reflecting some analyst dispersion on valuation. Corpay price target raised by RBC Capital
- Negative Sentiment: Mizuho’s take is more cautious — Mizuho raised its target to $340 but kept a neutral rating; that target sits below current levels, implying limited near-term upside from that shop. Corpay price target raised by Mizuho
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance miss — Corpay set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.38–$5.52, below the consensus (~$5.82), which introduces some short-term uncertainty despite a stronger FY outlook. (Guidance disclosed in earnings release)
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.
Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.
