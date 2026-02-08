Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $379.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPAY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corpay from $380.00 to $369.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $352.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.61. Corpay has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $391.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 168,603.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,772 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Corpay by 4,657.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,044,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corpay in the second quarter worth $266,246,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the third quarter worth $106,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,851,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

