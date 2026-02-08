Jonathan Sorrell Purchases 7 Shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sorrell bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,200 per share, with a total value of £154.

Jonathan Sorrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Jonathan Sorrell purchased 7 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,914 per share, for a total transaction of £133.98.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 2,190 on Friday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,374 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,001.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,897.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RAT shares. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,050 target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rathbones Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,084.25.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

