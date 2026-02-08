Jonathan Sorrell Purchases 7 Shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sorrell bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,200 per share, with a total value of £154.
Jonathan Sorrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 5th, Jonathan Sorrell purchased 7 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,914 per share, for a total transaction of £133.98.
Rathbones Group Stock Performance
Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 2,190 on Friday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,374 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,001.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,897.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Rathbones Group Company Profile
With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.
Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.
