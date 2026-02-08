Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $530.6980 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $194.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.44. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 2,375 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $399,380.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,421.76. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,438.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

