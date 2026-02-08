Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $262.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Saia from $343.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Saia from $365.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.74.

Get Saia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Saia

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $415.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.77. Saia has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $511.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps purchased 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $277.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,147.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $514,115.20. This trade represents a 29.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,726.14. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 52.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 52.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.