Andrew Inglis Sells 44,628 Shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Inglis sold 44,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142, for a total value of £63,371.76.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 93.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.91. The company has a market cap of £448.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.94. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 63 and a 52 week high of GBX 274.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kosmos Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

