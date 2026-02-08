Insperity (NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Insperity to post earnings of ($0.49) per share and revenue of $1.6785 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price target on Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 69.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

